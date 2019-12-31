advertisement

The Gators defeated the Cavaliers, 36-28, in the Orange Bowl behind the rewind and game MVP, Lamical Perine. The eleven wins in Florida are the largest since 2012

MIAMI GARDENS – Dan Mullen entered his postgame press conference after throwing oranges after his team’s win at the Orange Bowl, and found that the day passed from Monday to Tuesday.

He sighed.

“After midnight,” he said. “Good thing we’re in Miami. Celebrate all night.”

The odds of the Florida coach leaving Hard Rock Stadium after a 36:28 win over Virginia in South Beach are roughly the same as the likelihood that LSU and Clemson in the national championship game against a goalless regulation Play a tie.

But this is this year. In a year when the Florida season ends, Mullen may be celebrating all night at 305.

The Florida Gators ended their most successful season of the past decade with a win in the Orange Bowl on Monday.

If they can finish with a win in the same stadium but a different game next year, that’s historic.

The Gators (11-2) were pushed by Virginia and sealed their second win in a New Year’s Six Bowl in the past two years by regaining a free kick with a 38 second lead.

Now that they’re in the top 10 for the second season in a row (the Gators were number 6 in the AP poll in the bowl season), they need to raise the bar in 2020.

SEC East.

SEC.

Game start.

Return to South Florida to play the national championship game.

“I look at what they have back, they can do more,” said Jonathan Greenard, senior linebacker. “To be honest, this is just the beginning. Last year was a little taste of it. We continue to build, we have 11 wins, which is really difficult. Next year they will only benefit from it.

“National championship in my eyes.”

Florida has ended the season with the most wins since 2011 and has the highest ranking since 3rd place in 2009.

Mullen, the man who turned a disappointment with four wins into a competitor with eleven wins, is already challenging a team that returns twelve starters and up to eleven players from the two-depth table.

“We have a team meeting on January 6th and this 2020 team is born,” said Mullen. “And the mental hardness that is needed every day to work, to push and to improve. …

“We have to do more than this year, get better than this year. Check out the two games we lost this year, tight games where we fight, fight, fight where the error rate is very low. A game or two can make all the difference. “

Florida seems to be on the right track, but the closer it gets to the top, the more difficult the climb is. Mullen’s message at this meeting and during spring, summer, and early autumn training will be that the road is paved.

“Look at the guys who played the playoffs this year. They’re not teams that just came out of nowhere and didn’t win and finally won,” said Mullen. “You’re looking at teams … everyone was in the six-bowl games of the new year last year. You have to be a constant winner to become a championship program, and I think the guys here in our program help us build that up. “

That is why Mullen and his team did not go through the movements during the week or treat this game as if it were some kind of punishment if they had not contested the playoffs. This was important to them, not only for a successful end of 2019, but to strengthen the momentum by 2020.

“I think this win is huge for this program,” said junior quarterback Kyle Trask, who will return to his fifth season in 2020.

Florida has achieved all of this by launching an ongoing game on Virginia that it has been looking for all season. The Gators averaged 120.2 yards per game nationwide, 119. Half of them on the third game, a 61-yard touchdown performed by the game’s MVP, Lamical Perine.

The Gators kept trying to pull Trask out of circulation. He started slowly and although he had never really found a rhythm, he was good enough to complete 24 out of 39 passes for 305 yards and a landing.

But the Gators knew that they could rely on Perine, who ran 138 meters with 13 runs and scored three times. two rushing and one receiving. Mullen said the running game never really became a factor this year as the teams focused primarily on stopping the run against them. But in Virginia, they faced a team “that decided to stop the passport and get a lot of people in cover.”

Florida hurried 244 meters. The previous high on the ground was 231 against Tennessee-Martin, 154 against a real team (South Carolina).

Still, this game was in doubt until the end, and Virginia (9-5) tried to prove that it was part of the game when everyone outside the ACC thought otherwise.

Newcomer Kaiir Elam, the former Benjamin High-Star, played the key role on the defensive. Elam made his fifth start and was responsible for Bryce Perkins’ lonely interception (against four touchdown passes) on the 3-yard line of the Gators, about five minutes before the game and Florida at 12.

Elam now knows what is expected of this team now.

“I expect nothing less than a national championship next year,” he said. “It’s just me. I feel like we just have to keep improving, don’t take a step back and we’ll be there.”

