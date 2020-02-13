The Marlins have lost 203 games since Derek Jeter started rebuilding. Now the prospects are ripening, more help is on the way and improvements are expected

JUPITER – Don Mattingly is now looking for two people.

On Saturday during the Marlins FanFest, Mattingly wondered how someone could see Derek Jeter’s career and say it wasn’t a Hall of Fame.

Well, a voter did it.

On Wednesday, the first day of training for the Marlins pitcher and catcher, the manager wondered if the Marlins received any love at the national level.

“I don’t know if there is someone who doesn’t choose us last in our department,” he said. “If there is someone. I want to know who that is. “

Optimism in the Marlins is not easy. Not after almost two decades of incompetence and broken promises. But this franchise ended over two years ago when a group of owners led by Bruce Sherman and Jeter took over and another renovation was in sight.

Now we’re on our third year and Mattingly is ready to see results.

“If we don’t make any significant improvements this year, we will be disappointed,” said the manager.

While the argument could be made that two years is barely enough time to get out of the mess that the previous owners left behind, it is a troubled fan base that has been kicking its guts more than anyone in the past decade and a half has been.

Jeter went into the most difficult job in sports; Reconstruction and restoration of this franchise. The plan included a complete overhaul that cleaned up the organization of bloated contracts and unfortunate campers as the farm system was replenished. And he had to do it in a market that had marginalized this franchise a long time ago.

The loss of 98 games in the first year was expected. The loss of 105 games in the second year was forgiven. Now …

“There are different expectations of us … within our organization,” said Mattingly. “Different expectations of improvements. The quality of the boys we bring in, some younger veterans, and the combination of some of our kids in the minor league system that advance to the upper levels bring this thing to a slightly different place. “

The children grow up and now this group of owners is being assessed. Combine this with a low season in which the Marlins were as active as everyone else through signing and doing business under the new regime, and a significant leap is expected.

“We have a talented group of people … some of the guys who have drawn and developed them are coming. I think we have made progress all the time,” said pitcher Adam Conley, who has been with the organization since 2011. “We consider this a big deal. We heard them say, “We’re trying to develop a product that will win year after year.” They did exactly what they announced. “

Mattingly is in his fifth year in Miami. His teams are 96 games under .500. In five years with the Dodgers, Los Angeles won 55 percent of his game. He admitted that he wanted to see more improvements last year when the team ended with the second-highest losses in its history. But in the end he could only look at the “little victories”.

“In a year like last year, you console yourself with small victories because you know you are moving forward,” said Mattingly. “There was a lot of that. Different people have taken steps in the right direction. You win (57) games, which is far from good enough.

“Now we have to go forward to get better.”

The Marlins finished 40 games behind the Braves in 2019. And nobody lost as many games as Miami in the NL, not even close, with the pirates next at 69-93. And Jeter’s marketing plan didn’t go as planned.

In the past two years, the Marlins have two of the five lowest visitor numbers in the past 20 years, the other three belong to the Montreal Expos. Miami drew an average of 10,016 per game a year ago. That number was an improvement of two fans per game from 2018.

Small steps.

And now this progress on the field has to come faster, especially with the core pitcher Sandy Alcantara and Caleb Smith, third baseman / right-wing player Brian Anderson, shortstop Miguel Rojas, seasoned catcher Jorge Alfaro and the next wave of teens, including the Pitcher Sixto Sanchez and Edward Cabrera, infielder Jazz Chisholm and midfielder Monte Harrison, who are ready to become known.

“The biggest thing is that we have to prove it,” said Mattingly. “We have to do it in the field.”

