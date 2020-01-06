advertisement

The Heat went to the top early, winning 122-111 in Whiteside’s first game in Miami since trading last summer against Portland Trail Blazers Sunday

MIAMI – The Miami Heat and Hassan Whiteside clearly didn’t want to revisit the past. All chatter about the season, subtle shots on the coaches, obsessed with statistics.

All water under the MacArthur Causeway.

advertisement

Instead, they left it up to fans who let Whiteside know what they thought of his contradictory, puzzling life in Miami by viciously boring out the Trail Blazers Center when he heard his old heat introduction from Mike Baiamonte, the public address spokesman received, and continued the inconvenience every time Whiteside touched the ball.

“He found a great landing site,” said heat trainer Erik Spoelstra. “Regardless of what people think, we have Hassan at the root. I have a close relationship with Hassan.”

What Spoelstra would never say: The heat is much better without Hassan.

Whiteside must have felt at home in his first game in Miami on Sunday. The 7-footer had his 16th double double in a row and his team lost 122-111. Whiteside ended with 21 points, 9 out of 12 shots, 18 rebounds and two blocks.

The game was a snapshot of how this season will go for these two teams. The Heat (26-10) scored a 21 point lead in the first half by moving the ball (Miami had 23 assists for Portlands 7) and limited the number of trail blazers to 35.7 percent. Miami, led by Goran Dragics 29 points from the bank, was without Jimmy Butler (back).

“Let’s not forget that this is an All Star player we’re talking about,” said Spoelstra of Dragic, who made the victim come from the bank. “And it gives me a great hammer to make this point clear in our squad, especially among our young people … if you want to be part of a good team, you have to be willing to sacrifice.”

Spoelstra certainly didn’t shoot Whiteside, and if he sent someone a message, it was a specific shooter on his team called Dion Waiters. But this quote couldn’t have been more timely with Whiteside in the dressing room opposite.

Whiteside has a typical year. He achieves double-double at his usual impressive speed and occasionally throws in a gem like Friday in Washington – 23 points, 21 rebounds. He shoots 60.4 percent from the field and has a career year with 77.4 percent from the free throw line.

But like any player who ever wore a heat uniform, the numbers were a curse when it came to Whiteside. The heat spent years making Whiteside stop focusing on statistics. Statistics did not lead to winning, they kept telling him. Whiteside stuffs the state border in Portland, but the trail blazers continue to drop in the overall standings.

Portland is 15-22, a dramatic turn from 53-29 a year ago. Whiteside averages 15.9 points, 13.9 rebounds (fourth in the league) and leads the league with 2.8 blocks. But the blazers were badly injured and they added one of the best isolation players in the league to Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo and Whiteside submitted 70 assists in 56 games. Bam Adebayo Thermal Center has 161 in 36 games.

And allowing 114.0 points per game doesn’t help. Portland coach Terry Stotts tried his team defense when asked about Whiteside.

“He has anchored our defense as much as our defense can be anchored,” said Stotts.

Whiteside said all the typical stuff for a player who returned to the place where he was at home for five years. He called it “surreal” and said he didn’t know where to go when he entered the AmericanAirlines arena and that he had never been in the dressing room.

“I have no bitterness about the heat or anything,” he said.

But then we heard about the white side that stood for everything that the heat detests. When asked what was different for him in Portland, he went straight to the start line.

“I’m just outside longer,” he said. “I never felt that my production changed. You can run all of the 36 per minute. You can run it every year for my NBA career and it will stay pretty much the same.”

Heat fans were adamant with Whiteside who seemed to laugh at the attention (all bad) to the end. Then they started singing with Adebayo on the free-throw line “We have shooters” and ridiculed Whiteside, who accessed social media after being swapped, and announced, “We have shooters”, which seemed like a prick to his former teammates in Miami ,

“It doesn’t hurt my feelings,” he said. “I am booed every time I am not in Portland. I am booed every time I am an away team. The ‘We Have Shooters’ bothered me more than the boos. I think it was misinterpreted. .. I could ‘I went somewhere without shooters. “

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement