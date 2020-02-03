advertisement

The questionable time management at the end of the half and play calling by Kyle Shanahan in the fourth quarter played a certain role in the 31:20 defeat of the 49ers against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS – Kyle Shanahan had a difficult time overtaking the Atlanta Falcons three years ago, who had a 25 point lead over New England in the Super Bowl.

Now the 49ers coach will have so many sleepless nights after another potential Super Bowl title slips through his fingers.

Shanahan is considered an offensive guru and can look back on a long and successful coaching career in the NFL. And one day he may be able to look back on his first two Super Bowls, the first as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator and the second as the head coach at Hard Rock Stadium, and these two games as a catalyst for his career.

But today, the 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIV will hurt just as much as when he saw Patriots quarterback Tom Brady making the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

For the second time in three years, Shanahan was on the threshold of a Super Bowl. In 2017, his drama contributed to the collapse of Atlanta. And in his honor he took ownership. The Falcons were beaten 0:19 in the final before losing in extra time.

On Sunday, the 49ers led into the fourth quarter with 10 points and scored 21: 0 in the final with 6:13.

Shanahan has appeared in two Super Bowls as an offensive coordinator and head coach, and his teams have had a 46-0 result in the fourth quarter and extra time. And both games had fingerprints throughout Shanahan’s collapse.

“Hard loss,” said Shanahan. “It hurts everyone to lose the Super Bowl. We had the opportunity to win the game. Win or lose, it doesn’t change my attitude towards this team.

“It will take a little while until we get over it. But we’ll be fine. “

The 49ers had to lose that game and Shanahan made sure they did. Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from an early interception to play well enough to win and completed 20 of 31 passes for 219 yards. His last choice fell on a pass of despair in the last minute.

Garoppolo had little help from his coach, his worst moment came towards the end of the first half.

If Garoppolo is really the 49er franchise quarterback, his trainer has to learn to trust him.

Shanahan had several chances to extend the halftime and give his quarterback a chance to use the momentum at halftime, but he refused to use one of the three remaining timeouts until he was forced to do so by head coach Andy Reid.

After about 30 seconds elapsed before the chiefs punted, Shanahan made two running games with the ball on the 20th. Finally, after Reid stopped the clock, Shanahan had to do something to make sure he didn’t return the ball to Kansas City over time for the chiefs to take the momentum in half.

He threw the ball and won 20 yards. Finally he asked for a break.

“If we got an explosive run the first time, we would have a break,” said Shanahan. “We coped well with this situation, very well. I would do that every time, especially if I get the ball for the second half. After we got the first one, I took a break.

“The last thing we wanted to do was allow them to get the ball with three breaks.”

The next game could have changed the game, but a 42 meter pass for George Kittle to the Chiefs ’13 was marked when Kittle pushed for Chiefs Daniel Sorensen’s safety to achieve a breakup. The push was not outrageous, but was referred to as a “push” throughout the season.

Half ended in a draw at 10am.

Shanahan had time to pay for a Robbie Gould field goal, and Raheem Mostert’s touchdown led by 10 points in the third quarter.

“I thought it was a pretty normal game at the time,” said Shanahan. “We were two points ahead, but we moved the chains.”

After the bosses cut the lead to three, the 49ers had to use the watch. A first descent brought in five meters. Good start. But after successive incomplete passes, the momentum was now entirely on the side of the bosses and the predominantly KC fans turned the war song one step higher.

The Chiefs probably only needed 2:26 to finally take the lead.

Shanahan scratched his head even more. The 49ers started their journey with just over two minutes to play without any urgency. After starting the drive in the scrum, they were called to a false start to exceed the two-minute warning.

This trip ended when Garoppolo was released and the chiefs started to celebrate.

“It will take a while,” said 49er linebacker Kwon Alexander.

For Shanahan, that’s two stingers in three years.

