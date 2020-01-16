advertisement

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. – One dollar – that’s all Dandy Mart customers were asked to donate between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Each customer received a paper walking stick to sign in the store to confirm his donation. Various locations, including one in Wysox Township, raised record-breaking amounts.

“This store came in third place overall with all Dandy Mini Marts. They raised nearly $ 7,000. They did a great job here, as well as all Dandy’s,” said district manager Scott Bruer.

This year the campaign raised nearly $ 90,000. In each store, employees decide which charity receives the money.

“This store has opted for the second year for the TACO food bank here in Towanda and the rape and abuse crisis center,” Bruer said.

Both non-profit organizations were offered checks to compensate for the daily costs to keep their mission alive.

“All the advice, all the necessities, all the advocacy that we do, it’s all free, so those are the things we can offer for free,” said Linda Lamphere of the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.

“We recently purchased a walk-in freezer, so financing will really help us. Now we can buy food to put in,” says TACO food pantry treasurer Jody Stroud.

To date, customers in the communities where Dandy Mart serves have raised more than $ 500,000.

“My heart just cries. I am so overwhelmed to think that Dandy, actually, is the people. It’s the volunteers, it’s the employees, the community that comes in here,” Stroud added.

“Our goal was $ 90,000. We’re just embarrassed about that, but next year I’m sure we’ll surpass it and hopefully on our way to $ 100,000,” Bruer said.

