advertisement

Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman spoke after leaving famous partner Caprice Bourret.

The Caprice model was originally associated with professional Hamish on this year’s series, but they missed the second live broadcast earlier this month.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said Caprice and Hamish “split up” in a surprise announcement.

advertisement

Holly and Phil said in the live episode: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have split up and will not skate this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish is still part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week. “

Speaking for the first time this week, Hamish admitted he was “not going” but said “the truth is still coming out”.

He posted in a statement on social media: “Hi everyone. Thank you very much for your kind messages. I was overwhelmed by your love and support – it made me cry sometimes.

“Honestly, I’m not doing well, but I would like to thank Amelia, my professional family and ITV for doing everything they could to support me.

“I am comforted to know that the truth always comes out, and I hope we can focus on skating again.”

After separating from Hamish, Caprice continued the series with new professional partner Oscar Peter.

Meanwhile, Hamish continues to play as a professional skater in group routines.

Alongside Caprice and Oscar, the remaining couples Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Step singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and television presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt join them; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou, and The diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Another couple will be sent home on the last live broadcast this weekend.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast Sunday evening on ITV.

This week will be a special about fairy tales with an appearance from the Disney On Ice cast.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement