Caprice will return to Dancing On Ice with a new professional skater – but what happened to her and Hamish Gaman?

Model Caprice Bourret, initially associated with professional Hamish Gaman during this year’s runway show, did not play last Sunday night.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby said Caprice and Hamish “split up” in a surprise announcement.

Holly and Phil said in the live episode: “Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have split up and will not skate this week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish is still part of our professional team and we hope that Caprice will be back on the ice next week.”

It has now been revealed that Caprice has started training with new pro Oscar Peter ahead of the next live episode on Sunday where she will return to the ice.

ITV said: “We are happy to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and is working hard to get back to the show on Sunday evening.”

As for what happened between Caprice and Hamish, sources on the set gave contradictory accounts.

An insider told The Sun that the pair’s working relationship has become “toxic”.

“[Caprice] felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to fight,” they said. “She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big fight.”

However, another source told the Daily Mail newspaper, “The comment” pushing her too hard “is false. She actually always wanted more hours on the ice and not days off.

“They never had a big fight. It didn’t happen. There was never a voice. Sometimes people don’t get along without a huge argument. It doesn’t just didn’t happen. “

Meanwhile, Caprice was reported to have complained to ITV that he had been “bullied” during training.

However, an ITV spokesperson said, “We take the allegations of bullying very seriously, but have found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and strongly reject any suggestion to the contrary.”

Alongside Caprice and its new professional partner, the remaining couples Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt join them; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou, Radzi Chinyanganya & Jess Hatfield and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Another couple will be sent home on the last live broadcast this weekend.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast Sunday evening on ITV.

