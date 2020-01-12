advertisement

Dance on ice Professional Vanessa Bauer will attend the last live show this evening.

The professional skater was forced to miss the evening’s episode after beating her head during training.

Vanessa is currently in partnership with The diversity dancer Perri Kiely, who took to the ice for the first time last weekend.

Although the pair didn’t have to skate competitively tonight, they had to play in a group with the rest of the celebrities from last week.

Vanessa said in a post on Dancing On Ice’s Twitter feed: “I hit my head against a wall while skating last week. I feel great, but the doctors advised me to take the week off so I’m emptied I can’t play in group numbers this weekend.

“However, I wish Perri and everyone else good luck with the show. I can’t wait to watch!”

She added: “I will be back next week with an incredible number for everything you see and thank you very much for all the wellness messages.”

The six celebrities who have not yet played will perform in the second show tonight, each dancing their first routine with their professional partners.

They are Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; Caprice and Hamish Gaman; Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield; Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt; Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield.

At the end of each routine, the panel will mark the performances before viewers can vote for their favorite.

Once the judges’ scores have been combined with the votes of the viewers, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They will face the first skate off of the series live tonight, facing Trisha Goddard. The legend of the cat was at the bottom of the first round of skating last Sunday.

After the two lowest skaters play again, the judges will decide which one will go home.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast on Sunday evening on ITV.

