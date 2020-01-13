advertisement

the Dance on ice lost their first celebrity couple – who is your current favorite?

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the biggest ice show has returned for a brand new series this new year.

The weekend saw the last live broadcast from Dancing On Ice 2020 as celebrities faced the first skate off in the series.

In skate off, the legend of the television talk show Trisha Goddard became the first celebrity to be eliminated, leaving 11 contestants in the competition.

Twelve celebrities started the series, competing to become the new skating champion with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals.

The twelve couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman model; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and television presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt join them; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and news reader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

The end of the casting is Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield; Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauerand, legend of the chat show Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

Amazing Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean lead the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.

Dancing On Ice 2020 is broadcast on Sunday evening on ITV.

