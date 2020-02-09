advertisement

Here are all the performances from this week’s Dancing On Ice live show to watch.

This Sunday evening, eight couples performed together for the last time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite before the first skate.

Here are all the performances as well as the notes from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Boogie Wonderland – Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 8, 8, 8, 8

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: Fever – Michael Buble – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7, 7.5, 7.5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: I like it like that – Pete Rodriquez – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 8, 8, 8.5, 8.5

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: Hot Honey Rag – Chicago Orchestra – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Little Talks – Monsters and Men – Purchase / Broadcast Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7.5, 8, 8

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood – Santa Esmeralda – Buy / Broadcast Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 8

After all the couples had played and their routines had been marked by the judges, viewers voted for their favorite.

The judges’ scores were then combined with the votes of the viewers before the last two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Ben & Carlotta who came forward to skate.

After the pairs performed again, the jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Ian became the fifth celebrity to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Next Sunday, the six remaining celebrities will return to the ice.

