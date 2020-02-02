advertisement

Here are all the performances from this week’s Dancing On Ice live show to watch.

This Sunday evening, seven couples performed together for the last time this year.

Before the show, Caprice Bourret dramatically LEAVED the series while illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the show.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite before the first skate.

Here are all the performances as well as the notes from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: It's Oh So Quiet – Björk

Judges’ notes: 6.5, 6.5, 7, 7

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Hung Up – Madonna

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: Someday I'll Fly – Randy Crawford

Judges’ notes: 7, 7, 7.5, 7.5

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Abracadabra – Steve Miller Band

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 6

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: She Wolf – Shakira

Judges’ notes: 7, 7, 7, 7

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Hero – Enrique Iglesias

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7.5, 7, 7.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Stone Cold – Demi Lovato

Judges’ notes: 8.5, 9, 8.5, 9

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Castles – Freya Ridings

Judges’ notes: Did not skate due to illness.

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Song: Rescue Me – Fontella Bass

Judges’ notes: Did not skate due to the exit from the competition.

After all the couples had played and their routines had been marked by the judges, viewers voted for their favorite.

The judges’ scores were then combined with the votes of the viewers before the last two couples were revealed as H & Matt and Kevin & Brianne who came forward to skate.

After the pairs performed again, the jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Kevin became the fourth celebrity to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Next Sunday, the nine remaining celebrities will return to the ice.

