Here are all the performances from this week’s Dancing On Ice live show to watch.

This Sunday evening, the remaining couples played together for the last time this year.

Their routines were all noted by the judges before viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite before the first skate.

Here are all the performances as well as the notes from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: I don’t want to dance – Scissor Sisters – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 6.5, 7, 7.5

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Say You Love Me – Jessie Ware – Buy / Stream Via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6.5, 6, 6.5, 6

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Star Girl – McFly – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7.5, 7, 7, 7

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: No Excuses – Meghan Trainor – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 6.5, 7.5, 7

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: Delilah – Tom jones – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 8, 8, 8, 8

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: Your song – Elton John – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6, 6, 5.5, 5.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Senorita – Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 8.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Should I stay or should I go – The Clash – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5.5, 5, 5

Caprice and Oscar Peter

Song: Mickey – Toni Basil – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Song: Nice To Meet Ya – Niall Horan – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6.5, 7, 6.5, 7

After all the couples had played and their routines had been marked by the judges, viewers voted for their favorite.

The judges’ scores were then combined with the votes of the viewers before the last two couples were revealed as Caprice & Oscar and Radzi & Jessica who came forward to skate.

After the pairs performed again, the jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Radzi became the third celebrity to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Next Sunday, the nine remaining celebrities will return to the ice.

