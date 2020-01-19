advertisement

Here are all the performances from this week’s Dancing On Ice live show to watch.

This Sunday evening, the remaining couples played together for the first time this year.

Their routines were all noted by the judges before viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite before the first skate.

Here are all the performances as well as the notes from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Song: The Deadwood Stage – Calamity Jane – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 7, 7, 7

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Cheek to Cheek – Top hat – Purchase / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Mamma Mia – Mamma Mia! The Musical – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5.5, 5, 5

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: One Night Only – Dreamgirls – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Song: Sandy – Grease – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6, 6, 6, 6

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

Song: If I only had one brain / We will see the magician – The Wizard of Oz – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5, 5, 5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Memory – Cats – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 7, 7, 7

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: I’m A Believer – Shrek The Musical – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6.5, 6, 6, 6

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Song: The Other Side – The Greatest Showman – Buy / stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Song: I can’t wait to be king – The Lion King – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 8, 8, 8, 8

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Song: I’m going to wash this man directly on my hair – South Pacific – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: Did not skate.

After all the couples had played and their routines had been marked by the judges, viewers voted for their favorite.

The judges’ scores were then combined with the votes of the viewers before the last two couples were revealed as Lucrezia & Brendyn and Kevin & Brianne who stepped forward to skate.

After the pairs performed again, the jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Lucrezia became the second celebrity to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Next Sunday, the ten remaining celebrities will return to the ice.

