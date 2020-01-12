advertisement

Here are all the performances from this week’s Dancing On Ice live show to watch.

This Sunday evening, the second group of six couples performed for the first time.

Their routines were all noted by the judges before viewers had the chance to vote for their favorite before the first skate.

Here are all the performances as well as the notes from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Song: Juice – Lizzo – Buy / Stream via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Jump (For My Love) – The Pointer Sisters – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 4.5, 5, 4.5, 4

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Song: Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra – Buy / Play via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 4.5, 4.5, 4.5, 5

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Song: Someone you love – Lewis Capaldi – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 6, 6, 6.5, 7

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Song: Cake By The Ocean – DNCE – Buy / broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 5.5, 5, 5, 5.5

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Song: Reet Petite – Jackie Wilson – Buy / Broadcast via – Amazon Music – iTunes / Apple Music

Judges’ notes: 7, 7, 7, 7

After the six couples played and their routines were marked by the judges, viewers voted for their favorite.

The judges’ scores were then combined with the votes of the viewers before the bottom pair was revealed as Lucrezia & Brendyn. They faced the first skateboard in the series against TV chat host Trisha Goddard and her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were at the bottom of last week’s opening show.

The jury chose who to save and who to send home, and Trisha became the first celebrity to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Next Sunday, the eleven celebrities will skate again before another is eliminated.

