Another celebrity is gone Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight’s results – who was voted?

This weekend, all the remaining celebrities skated for the third time this year.

After Lucrezia Millarini became the second celebrity from last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series.

Results of Dancing On Ice 2020

Following each of the celebrity’s last live performances, television presenter Radzi Chinyanganya was kicked out of Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight after skating against the Caprice model.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Caprice, leaving Radzi to go home. Although his casting vote was not necessary, Chief Justice of the Week Jayne also saved Caprice.

Those left on the Dance on ice at the beginning of the evening, there was the magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Foot singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and television presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who replaced the injured Alexandra Schauman.

Footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt finished the selection on Sunday. Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and model Caprice Bourret & new pro partner Oscar Peter, Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The remaining celebrity couples have hit the ice with a whole new routine. At the end of each performance, the judges rated celebrities out of 10 before viewers could then vote for their favorite.

The two couples ranked at the bottom of the combined ranking of judges and viewers.

This week, it was Caprice Bourret & the new pro partner Oscar Peter and Radzi Chinyanganya & the pro skater Jessica Hatfield.

In the skate-off, the two celebrities played again and the jury chose who to save and who to send home. Each week, Torvill and Dean alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

