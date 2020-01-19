advertisement

The second celebrity is gone Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight’s results.

This weekend, 10 of the remaining celebrities skated together for the first time this year.

After Trisha Goddard became the first celebrity from last weekend, 11 competitors were left on the series, but this week, the Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman model did not skate.

Results of Dancing On Ice 2020

Following each of the celebrity’s second live performances, news reader Lucrezia Millarini was kicked out of Dancing On Ice 2020 after skating against footballer Kevin Kilbane.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Jayne and Ashley voted to save Kevin while John voted to save Lucrezia. As chief judge of the week, Chris had the casting vote and saved Kevin.

Others on the Dance on ice this weekend were the magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and television presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Paralympians Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty joined them; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

Tonight I saw a special themed musical. At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo scored celebrities out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favorite.

The two couples ranked at the bottom of the combined ranking of judges and viewers.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 ranking! Week 3 scores and results.

This week, ITV journalist and reader Lucrezia Millarini, his professional partner Brendyn Hatfield, footballer Kevin Kilbane and his professional partner Brianne Delcourt.

In the skate-off, the two celebrities played again and the jury chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week, Torvill and Dean alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

