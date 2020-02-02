advertisement

Another celebrity is gone Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight’s results – who was voted?

This weekend, all the remaining celebrities skated for the fourth time this year.

After Radzi Chinyanganya became the third celebrity from last weekend, 9 contestants were left on the series.

However, before Sunday’s episode, Caprice Bourret LEFT the series when illness forced Libby Clegg to miss the episode, leaving only seven celebrities to play.

Results of Dancing On Ice 2020

After each of the celebrity’s last live performances, it was footballer Kevin Kilbane who was voted Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Jayne all saved H, leaving Kevin to go home. Although his casting vote was not necessary, Chief Justice Chris also saved H.

Those who take the ice Dance on ice this weekend were Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Footsteps Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and television presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who once again replaced the injured Alexandra Schauman.

Footballers Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt joined them; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

This weekend was a special episode on the theme of fairy tales. At the end of each routine, the panel rated celebrities out of 10 while viewers voted for their favorite.

The two couples ranked at the bottom of the combined ranking of judges and viewers.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 ranking! Week 5 scores and results.

This week was Kevin Kilbane & his pro partner Brianne Delcourt and Ian ‘H’ Watkins & his pro partner Matt Evers.

In the skate-off, the two celebrities played again and the jury chose who to save and who to send home. Each week, Torvill and Dean alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition.

Elsewhere in this week’s Dancing On Ice results, there was a special performance from the Disney On Ice cast.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

