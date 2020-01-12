advertisement

The first celebrity is gone Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight’s results.

During the first two weekends, the 12 candidates from the program performed.

The last two skaters of each Sunday evening faced each other this evening.

advertisement

Dancing On Ice 2020 results

And it is the legend of the television talk show Trisha Goddard who was elected Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against the news reader Lucrezia Millarini.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Lucrezia. Although her casting vote was not necessary, Chief Justice of the Week Jayne said she too would have saved Lucrezia.

Tonight, Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty played on Dancing On Ice. model and actress Caprice & Hamish Gaman and news reader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Join them were Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo scored the celebrities out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favorite.

Lucrezia and his professional partner Brendyn Hatfield ranked at the bottom of the combined ranking of judges and viewers.

They therefore launched themselves against the host of the cat show Trisha Goddard and her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki, who were at the bottom of the performance of the first weekend.

Last weekend, actress Lisa George and Tom Naylor, television magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards, television presenter Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and The diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

In the skate-off, the two celebrities played again and the jury chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week, Torvill and Dean alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2020 is broadcast on Sunday evening on ITV. Next week, the celebrities will perform together for the first time for a special on the theme of musicals.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement