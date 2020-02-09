advertisement

Another celebrity is gone Dancing On Ice 2020 in tonight’s results – who was voted?

This weekend, all of the remaining celebrities skated for the fifth time this year.

After Kevin Kilbane became the fourth celebrity from last weekend and Caprice retired, 7 contestants were left on the series.

advertisement

Results of Dancing On Ice 2020

After each of the celebrity’s last live performances, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins was voted Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against magician Ben Hanlin.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Ben, letting H go home. Although his casting vote was not necessary, Chief Justice Jayne also saved Ben.

Those left on the Dance on ice this weekend, the magician Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou and television presenter Joe Swash & Alex Murphy.

Paralympians Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty joined them; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo scored celebrities out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favorite.

The two couples ranked at the bottom of the combined ranking of judges and viewers.

> Dancing On Ice 2020 ranking! Week 6 scores and results.

This week, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and his professional skater Matt Evers and magician Ben Hanlin and his professional partner Carlotta Edwards.

In the skate-off, the two celebrities played again and the jury chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week, Torvill and Dean alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition. Jayne was chief justice this week.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening on ITV.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement