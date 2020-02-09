advertisement

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 6 dashboard results.

This weekend, the remaining celebrities skated together for the fifth time.

After Kevin Kilbane became the last celebrity to leave last weekend and Caprice left, 7 competitors were left on the series.

The cast in this weekend were Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash and new dance partner Alex Murphy, who replaced the injured Alexandra Schauman.

Paralympic team Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty ended the evening. soap star Lisa George and Tom Naylor; Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of each routine, the judges – Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favorite.

The judges ‘scores were then combined with the viewers’ votes before the last two couples were revealed as Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards.

The jury then chose who to save and who to send home, and it was H who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Each week, Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition. This week, Jayne was in the role of chief judge.

Summarize the Dancing On Ice scores from February 9 below …

Dancing On Ice 2020 Score and Scores – Week 6

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on ITV.

