advertisement

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2020 Week 4 dashboard results.

This weekend, the remaining celebrities skated together for the third time.

After Lucrezia Millarini became the second celebrity from last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series.

advertisement

They include the magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & temporary dance partner Alex Murphy, who replaced the injured Alexandra Schauman.

Footballers Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt joined them; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and model Caprice Bourret & new pro partner Oscar Peter.

Finishing the queue on Sunday was Love islandMaura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield and diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

The remaining celebrities took to the ice and at the end of each routine, the judges – Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo – gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favorite.

The scores of the judges will then be combined with the votes of the viewers before the last two couples are revealed. The jury will judge who to save and who to send home.

Each week, Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of chief justice. In the event of a tie, it will be up to them to decide who will leave the competition. This week, Jayne was in the role of chief judge.

Summarize the Dancing On Ice scores for January 26 below …

Dancing On Ice 2020 Score and Scores – Week 4

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement