advertisement

Libby Clegg will not be playing on Dancing On Ice 2020 tonight it was revealed.

The Scottish Paralympic sprinter was excluded from the last live broadcast due to illness.

And she may not be the only one unable to perform in tonight’s episode with Love islandMaura Higgins was also allegedly the victim of the weather.

advertisement

A source shared with the Daily Star on Sunday: “Libby fell ill at the start of the week and could not skate.

“Now Maura is sick and it could be the same thing. She’s trying to get back in shape in time for the show, but it hangs in the balance.”

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Unfortunately, Libby will not be able to skate on this Sunday show.

“We all wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her on the ice next week.”

The official Dancing On Ice Twitter added: “Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of #DancingOnIce medical staff, @LibbyClegg will not be able to skate on the show tonight.

“I wish you all the best Libby – we will miss you tonight, but rest and we hope to see you again next week! 💕”

It has also been confirmed that Joe Swash professional skater Dancing On Ice, Alexandra Schauman, will miss the live show on Sunday.

An “abnormal fall” had previously forced Alexandra to stop training and she could not skate last weekend.

Alexandra’s professional skating buddy, Alex Murphy, stepped in to play with Joe in the Sunday episode.

Alex will be skating with Joe again this week, Alexandra still recovering from her injury.

She wrote on Instagram: “Work hard every day on the road to recovery!”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Caprice has QUIT Dancing On Ice before the last live broadcast.

Caprice was originally partnered with professional Hamish Gaman on this year’s series, but they missed the second live broadcast earlier this month.

She returned last Sunday night with her new professional partner Oscar Peter, but it has now been announced that Caprice has left the series.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast Sunday evening on ITV.

The last live episode will start at 6 p.m., hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement