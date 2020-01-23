advertisement

Joe Swashit is Dance on ice professional skater Alexandra Schauman will miss the Sunday live show.

An “abnormal fall” has forced Alexandra not to train and she will not be able to skate this weekend.

Alexandra’s professional skating buddy, Alex Murphy, will perform with Joe in the Sunday episode.

advertisement

Alexandra posted on social media: “I am absolutely sorry to have to announce that I am unable to play with @realjoeswashy this Sunday due to an injury I suffered after an abnormal fall.

“I missed terribly skating with him this week, he always makes me smile so big.

“I wish him, as well as @ almurph18, who will do everything possible this coming Sunday, I will be there to support and encourage you and everyone on

“I also want to thank the whole family and the DOI team so much for giving me so much love and support this week.”

Alex replied: “I love you to the sister of the moon! Will make you proud xx #teamjalex”

On the official social media account of Dancing On Ice, the show confirmed: “Unfortunately, due to an injury, @AlexandraLukasz will not be able to play this weekend. @ Almurph18 will be the partner of @ realjoeswash Join us to wish Alexandra a quick recovery 🙏❤️ #DancingOnIce “

Alex was originally associated with Michael Barrymore this series but he was forced to leave the competition due to an injury before the launch.

Meanwhile, Joe isn’t the only celebrity to have a new pro on Sunday night.

Caprice Bourret and her professional skater Hamish Gaman did not skate last weekend after “separations”.

It has now been revealed that Caprice has started training with new pro Oscar Peter ahead of the next live episode on Sunday.

He said, “I can’t wait to see our first performance on the ice.”

Another couple will be sent home on the last live broadcast this weekend.

Dancing On Ice is broadcast Sunday evening on ITV.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement