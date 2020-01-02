advertisement

The Washington Redskins have long been known as a franchise that doesn’t seem to understand what year it is, and owner Dan Snyder appeared to be playing on Thursday. At a press conference to introduce the new head coach Ron Rivera, Snyder opened with “Good afternoon. First of all a happy thank you to everyone. “

This was on January 2, 35 days after Thanksgiving 2019 and 329 days after Thanksgiving 2020. Amazingly, none of the reporters in the room seemed to have had a strong response, and Snyder went straight to “Today is the beginning of a great New Year for the organization the Redskins and their fans. “

Dan Snyder just wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving Day.

So at least Snyder got the vacation on the second try? (Unless there’s a weird joke here and the Thanksgiving line was intended.) This will by no means be remembered in the ranks of great holiday press conferences. If Snyder wants to talk about Thanksgiving, he should study at Les Miles for a few hours.

