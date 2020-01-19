advertisement

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber’s multi-format hit “10,000 Hours” is number 1 in this week’s Mediabase Country Radio single list.

The collaboration is only one place away from last week’s position and takes the throne from Lady Antebellum’s “What If I Never Over You”. it is the first such Bieber chart topper.

Along with the points in the table, “10,000 Hours” is the most played song by the Mediabase Country Panel for the tracking period from January 12th to 18th. It received 8,293 spins, 536 more than last week’s mark.

The song is now the number 2 for audience impressions; Jon Pardi’s “Heartache Medication” reached a slightly larger audience this week.

The Pardi song is still in second place overall, two places higher than last week. The “what happens if I never get over you” mentioned above falls two places simultaneously to # 3.

Maren Morris “The Bones” climbs two places to # 4 and Sam Hunt’s “Kinfolks” climbs two places to # 5.

