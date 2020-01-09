advertisement

It doesn’t happen often that a sports radio host is surprised by news about himself live in the air, but that’s what happened to Dan Patrick in the Thursday edition of the Dan Patrick Show.

Patrick Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association, joined the show to which Patrick announced that he was the first newcomer to the Hall of Fame class of the NSMA in 2020.

Patrick was one of ten finalists in the Hall of Fame sports competition in 2020, along with James Brown, Joe Buck, Greg Gumbel, Joe Caray, Bill King, Cawood Ledford, Tim McCarver and Pam Oliver. There’s also a Hall of Fame sports journalist category, and the ten finalists for 2020 are Ira Berkow, Ray Didinger, Mike Downey, William Nack, Bill Plaschke, Claire Smith, Rick Telander, Tom Verducci, Michael Wilbon and Dick Young.

The rest of the candidates and the NSMA’s annual winners will be announced next week.

The NSMA has been honoring local and national sports journalists and broadcasters since 1959 and founded its Hall of Fame in 1962. The first Hall of Fame laureate was Grantland Rice, and last year’s winners were Doc Emrick, Peter King, Tony Kornheiser and Bob Ley.

