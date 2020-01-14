advertisement

This weekend, both Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson surprised with their introduction to the Hall of Fame.

But the trend might have started last week when Dan Patrick received his own National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame news live on the radio.

Although we knew Patrick was a member of the NSMA Hall of Fame class this year, we still didn’t know the rest of the group. Today, the NSMA announced the full class, which, in addition to a group of legends, also includes Michael Wilbon and Tom Verducci.

Dan Patrick (far left in the photo), Tom Verducci (far right) and Michael Wilbon (center) were elected to the National Sports Media Association’s Hall of Fame, said NSMA CEO Dave Goren.

Three late legends, Skip Caray, Cawood Ledford and Dick Young, will also enter the hall. This is the result of the annual vote on membership of the NSMA.

In addition to the Hall of Fame class, we also saw the winners of the 2019 NSMA Sports Reporter and Sports Reporter of the Year, and it’s difficult to argue with their choices:

The NSMA will also honor National Sports Reporter of 2019, Kevin Harlan, National Sports Reporter of 2019, Adrian Wojnarowski, and 110 state sports reporters and sports reporters of the year from 49 states and the District of Columbia. They will be honored at the 61st Annual NSMA Awards Banquet on June 29, 2020 in Winston-Salem, NC.

Harlan and Woj are definitely the best in their respective professions. State honors also include many well-known names, including Dave Pasch, Dave Flemming, Jerry Remy, Brittany Ghiroli from The Athletic and many more. (You can find the entire list here.)

It is certainly a well deserved group of winners, award winners and contenders.

(Photo credit: NSMA)

