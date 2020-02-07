advertisement

Dan Martin showed a strong early form on his second competition day of the season and finished fourth on the second stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain. Martin reached the finish of Cullera with the front runners and sprinted for the stage win.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) was the fastest and prevailed against former world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren). Martin finished right behind the trio and won a boost of confidence at this early point in the year.

He had landed in the main field on the first stage, although dividing the group meant that he did without the sprinters for three seconds. However, they are not included in the final overall rating, which means that the loss of time is irrelevant.

Martin is ninth overall after two stages. The third stage on Friday is likely to end with a sprint, although a hill halfway down could reduce the number of drivers. Martin will hope for a strong performance on Saturday, which will almost certainly determine the final overall ranking on Sunday.

“Relaxed way”

“Given the fact that this is our first time driving with this team and the relaxed way they helped me during the race, we had a really good race,” he said afterwards. He was fourth last year and fifth in 2017.

Martin moved to the Israel Start-Up Nation team this season after two years in the Emirates squad in the United Arab Emirates. He said being in a new environment gave him a psychological boost and a chance to sit back, both important factors after a largely frustrating 2019 season.

The sports director of the Israel Start-Up Nation, Dirk Demol, said: “Of course we dreamed of winning, but there are many more champions here in Valencia, and the fourth is good too.”

Ryan Mullen is now also in action this week. Previously, Mullen had driven three races in the Mallorca Challenge and finished 52nd in the Trofeo Playa de Palma on Sunday. He was 41st and 65th on the first two days of the Etoile de Bessèges in France and finished 48th overall.

In addition to building up the form and supporting his Trek Segafredo team, his goals include strong performance in the last time trial on Sunday.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (2.Pro) – stage 2, drive to Cullera: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 181 kilometers in 4 hours 14 minutes 26 seconds; 2, A. Valverde (Movistar team); 3, D. Teuns (Bahrain McLaren); 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation); 5, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) all at the same time.

General classification: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after 8 hours 22 minutes 9 seconds; 2, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott); 3, A. Valverde (Movistar team); 4, R. Fernandez (Fundacion-Orbea); 5, D. Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) at the same time. Irish: 9, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at the same time.

Points: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 25; 2, D. Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) 25; 3, A. Valverde (Movistar Team) 20. Irish: 7, D. Martin (Israel Startup Nation) 14.

