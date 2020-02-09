advertisement

Dan Martin showed an impressive performance on Saturday at the end of the fourth stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain, when he pursued stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) for the last few kilometers into the solo phase.

Martin was ultimately caught up in the pursuit of the drivers and finished sixth behind his former teammate Pogacar in strong fourth place. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) finished second, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) third.

Martin had finished fourth on the second stage. In his performance on Saturday, he improved by eight places to fourth overall. He will start the last stage on Sunday 13 seconds behind Pogacar, who is now six seconds ahead of Haig and expects overall victory.

The final stage will likely end in a mass sprint.

Meanwhile, Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) kept his powder dry on the penultimate stage of the Etoile de Bessèges in France on Saturday. He became line 113 at the end of the climb and was likely saving energy for the final time trial on Sunday.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (2nd Pro)

Stage 4, Calp to Altea (Sierra de Bernia): 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 170 kilometers in 4 hours 22 minutes 3 seconds; 2, W. Poels (Bahrain McLaren) after 6 seconds; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos); 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation); 5, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) all at the same time

General classification: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 16 hours 38 minutes 28 seconds; 2, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) after 6 seconds; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) at the same time; 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) after 13 seconds; 5, D. Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) at 23 seconds

Points: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 50; 2, D. Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) 50; 3, F. Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 40

Irish: 5, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) 28

