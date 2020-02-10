advertisement

More than three years later, the 2016 soccer game between Michigan and Ohio State is still being discussed under Wolverines and Buckeyes Diehards. For Michigan fans, J.T. Barrett’s run in 4th and 1st place in double extension, which was considered the first loss. The state of Ohio retained possession and a game later, Curtis Samuel ran 15 yards for a touchdown and 30:27 win, continuing the Buckeyes’ dominance over Michigan in their fierce rivalry.

What makes the fourth game live in shame is that the ABC / ESPN television broadcaster never provided a camera angle that clearly showed that Barrett was hitting the 15-yard line. The verdict stood without conclusive video evidence to initially crash the call in the field of an Ohio state.

Michigan, Ohio State, and college football fans disagreed whether the right call was made or not. But almost everyone who watched the show could agree that ABC / ESPN failed because they didn’t have a camera in the right position to show if Barrett had the first outage. Among these critics is referee Dan Capron, who was part of the current team for this ball game.

Capron, 63, retired after the previous Big Ten season and called it an official career after 20 years. He looked back on his career with the Chicago Tribune Teddy Greenstein in a play that was released over the weekend. As expected, Capron’s involvement in this Michigan game became known in 2016 and he gave his perspective on the crucial relegation quarter-finals. In his view, ABC / ESPN is responsible for ensuring that there is no conclusive camera view of the piece.

“Of course the decision on the field was that he hit the payline (fourth-and-one) and it would be a first loss. The buzzer sounds went off and it was triggered to play again. I don’t know why the network didn’t have a camera right in the yard. It broadcast misconduct. With no camera on the yard line, there was no good angle to make the decision to call incredibly close. I’m talking about an inch. So the playback could not be read and they did what they were supposed to do. The judgment in the field is valid. “

Calling the lack of a coherent camera angle “broadcasting misconduct” is reminiscent of Alex Putterman from Awful Announcing. Shortly after the game, Putterman complained that the television station was not in the right position to show the game. How could producers not place a camera directly on the 15-yard line of such a pivot barrel?

“Despite the fact that this was the biggest game of the day, if not the season; Despite the fact that the game in question timed out, ABC / ESPN cameras had ample time to position themselves. Despite the fact that ESPN literally bragged about “covering every corner” thanks to 50 cameras in the stadium, the network did not provide a critical angle for Barrett’s sneak. “

Ohio fans will surely be amused by Capron when he said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh behaved like a fourth after taking off his headset and playing cards after the call. Buckeyes fans might also be surprised when Capron reveals that trainer Urban Meyer preferred not to communicate with officials, leaving it up to an employee.

The Barrett First Down will be a hotly controversial piece among Michigan and Ohio fans for years to come, perhaps decades. Wolverines supporters will always claim that the ball has not crossed the 15-yard line, while Buckeyes supporters believe the right call was made. And both fan communities will refer to the inconclusive video as proof of their arguments.

Capron’s statements will certainly not end this debate, which is really more fun for the whole scenario. (Well, maybe not for Michigan fans …)

