Lions traveled to Hershey for the third season in a row.

FORT WASHINGTON – Don’t think that this means nothing to Faith Christian’s wrestling team or that it is old hat.

That is quite far from the truth.

What is true, however, is that the Lions don’t want this to be their last dual meet tournament win of the season.

On Saturday, Faith Christian crashed against Conwell-Egan 54-21 in the final of the PIAA District One Class 2A Dual Meet tournament in Upper Dublin. The victory, which earned Faith Christian the title of district team for the third year in a row, sent the Lions to the PIAA tournament, which begins in Hershey on Thursday.

“This is a great achievement and everyone should be proud of the way we wrestled,” said Faith Christian senior Damon Waltenbaugh. “But we have to keep going.

“We’ve been to Hershey twice for states and haven’t won a game. We want to change that this year.

“We thought at the start of the season that if we wrestled we could win. Our goal for this season was to win an international game and now we have another chance to do it.”

“Many of the guys on the team have experience wrestling in Hershey and know what it’s like with the big arena and the big audience. We just have to go up and do the job.”

Hershey has been unfriendly to the Lions for the past two seasons. In the double elimination a year ago, they were exceeded in their two games by 29 and 26 points and by 44 and 39 points in 2018.

“We know that all teams in the states are really good, but we want to show that we belong,” said Waltenbaugh. “Everyone just has to give everything they have and do their best.”

The Lions looked pretty good on Saturday when they received falls from Leo Muzika (£ 220), Isaiah Vizcarrondo (£ 132), Max Schultz (£ 160), Waltenbaugh (£ 170) and Britton Walter (£ 182).

“Our boys were ready to go today,” said Faith Christian coach Ben Clymer. “And they will be finished Thursday. This was a good test for us. Conwell-Egan is getting better and better.

“They are where we were two or three years ago, so to speak. They have some really good wrestlers and they will only improve.”

The only fall of the Eagles came from Dylan Culver at 138.

“We need to have that kind of experience,” said Conwell-Egan coach Chuckie Connor. “This is how you get better. We have a lot of young people who have not wrestled a lot, but are in the process.

“Faith Christian has a really good team and hopefully they will do well in the States.”

