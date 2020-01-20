advertisement

Sometime in season three of Black Lightning, be ready to say goodbye to another main character. After all, Damon Gupton will leave the show and his role as Chief Henderson.

Why does that happen? Based on some more information from the actor himself, it seems to be a creative decision rather than a decision made by himself. In a series of posts on Twitter (see below), the actor (who also spent a short time with Criminal Minds) had the following to say about his exit:

And that’s a wrap. My last night on the set of (Black Lightning). In December before Christmas, I was told that Chief Henderson was not in season 4 and that I would be released. My (heart goes out) to a helluva hard working crew. Big (ups) to fill, authors, producers, employees, CW, WB.

advertisement

… And a special greeting to all the big BL fans who greet me on the street, at airports and in restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I appreciate it. Disappointed, I am not allowed to continue the journey with you, but I am glad that we had the time we had.

If Gupton has already filmed his last show night, he can be expected to drop out before the end of the season. Depending on how the character is written, there is also a possibility that it will return down the street … but it is difficult to speculate about it at the moment. Let’s just hope he’s still alive.

Overall, our general feeling here is sad. Gupton is a fantastic hour, and while shows often evolve, it’s never easy to say goodbye to someone who’s been part of the world of a show for a few years.

Black Lightning returns after an interruption tonight and series star Cress Williams also appears as part of the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. For more news on this topic, see below.

What do you think about Damon Gupton leaving Black Lightning?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay in the case where you want more information. (Photo: The CW.)

And that’s a wrap. My last night on the set of @blacklightning. In December before Christmas, I was told that Chief Henderson was not in season 4 and that I would be released. I’m a damn hard working crew. Big To Cast, authors, producers, employees, CW, WB #BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/i9L53QcVjg

– Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) January 19, 2020

And a special greeting to all the big BL fans who greet me on the street, at airports and in restaurants. Your appreciation means the world to me. Know that I appreciate it. Disappointed, I am not allowed to continue the journey with you, but I am glad that we had the time we had. “#BlackLightning pic.twitter.com/t7MO7XkYq0

– Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) January 19, 2020

advertisement