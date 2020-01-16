advertisement

HOUSTON – After a disappointing start to the season, the Portland Trail Blazers focus on playing much better in the future.

They did it on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, limiting James Harden to the fewest points of the season with a win of 117-107.

“A season is full of ups and downs and we’ve had more lows than highs this year, but it’s a whole second half of the season to play,” said Damian Lillard. “We executed and played as if we wanted to win the game. We just have to try to keep it up.”

Lillard scored 25 points and CJ McCollum added 24 when the Trail Blazers withstood a late rise in the Rockets for their second consecutive win.

The Trail Blazers led double-digit numbers for most of the game, but the Rockets took the lead in the fourth game. A 3 from Ben McLemore put her in the lead in five minutes.

McCollum and Carmelo Anthony then scored 3 points for Portland to do 111-100 in four minutes, and Houston did not threaten again.

When Hassan Whiteside scored four points in a row that were capped by a dunk, home fans started streaming for the exits.

Russell Westbrook had a triple double with 31 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in one night when Harden scored 13 points. It was the fewest points Harden had scored since his 10th game against Minnesota on January 18, 2018.

Lillard was proud of the work they had done against Harden, who came in with an average of 37.8 NBA best points per game.

“We paid a lot of attention to him and pretty much made him give the ball to other people and decided to live with someone else who hit us,” said Lillard. “And it turned out to be a pretty good game plan.”

Houston lost for the first time in a season with three games from November 20 to 24, and lost three of their last four games.

“Everyone is going through the hard times of the year,” said Harden. “For us it is now. We have to get together and find out what the problem is and get out there and try to deal with it. “

The Rockets had a hard shooting night after losing to Memphis 121-110 on Tuesday night and shooting only 39.6%. Harden shot 3 out of 12 and Center Clint Capela was only 7 out of 14.

Houston scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, but Portland got 3s from Gary Trent, Jr. and Anthony Tolliver to make it 96-82.

McCollum made all of Portland’s points in a 6-3 set later in the fourth to exit Trail Blazers 102-88.

Shortly afterwards, Westbrook was at the free-throw line and he and Lillard both received technical fouls because they had attacked each other.

Houston finally found some rhythm on the offensive and used a 9-1 3-0 run by P. J. Tucker and McLemore to reduce the deficit to 103: 97 in the middle of the quarter.

It was a nine point game when the Rockets Danuel House paused in the middle of the third quarter, but Portland scored the next seven points, including a 3 from Kent Bazemore, and extended it to 81-65 two minutes later.

After that, Eric Gordon made two 3-points to start a 6-3 run that brought Houston within 84-71.

Houston made six points in a row later in the third, but Lillard added a layup for Portland to end the quarter and leave the Trail Blazers to 13 by entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazer: Whiteside had 18 points and 17 rebounds. … All five players on the Portland grid scored at least 10 points. Portland made 11 out of 36 3-pointers.

Rockets: Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 15 consecutive games. … Gordon scored 20 points with six 3s and scored at least four 3 points in three games in a row. Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Melo returns to Houston

Anthony added 18 points with 12 rebounds for Portland in his first game against Houston since the Rockets broke up after only 10 games last season. After leaving Houston, Anthony couldn’t find a new job until the Trail Blazers signed him in November.

But he insisted that he had no additional emotions when he returned to Houston, saying that he had already dealt with his feelings about what was happening here.

“I kind of got it all over with, the time I was free,” he said. “The time I had to think about this situation and I dealt with all the emotions you could think about. I’m trying to figure out why. Ask me in the beginning. Work so hard to leave it behind and be agree with it. “

NEXT

Trail Blazers: Visit Dallas on Saturday night.

Missiles: Host the Lakers on Saturday night.

