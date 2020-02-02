advertisement

PORTLAND, ore – Damian Lillard says the secret of his hot streak is to stick to what works.

Lillard had 51 points, including nine threes and twelve assists, when the Portland Trail Blazers brought Utah Jazz their 124th 107 best win in a row on Saturday night, their fourth consecutive defeat in a row.

It was Lillard’s NBA record, six consecutive games with at least six 3-pointers.

“I just stick to my routine,” he said. “I don’t think people understand how easy it is. Once the season starts and you wear out, get tired, travel, and struggle with personal matters, it’s easy to distract yourself from your routine.”

For Lillard, this means a nightly 25-minute training, in which 100 free throws and 15 minutes of ball handling exercises are carried out. Cold tubs in the morning. Eat and sleep properly.

Sure, it works.

Lillard has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 48.8 points over time. It was his fourth consecutive double, a career best.

In his last six games, he has had three games over 50.

When Lillard went to the line to make a free throw that earned him 50 points, the crowd in the Moda Center sang “MVP! MVP! “Then he sank his second free throw before going on the bench at 2:15.

Hassan Whiteside increased the blazers by 17 points and 21 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell had led jazz with 25 points.

“Don’t panic, but we have to find out,” Mitchell said. “We have to have good practice to get it back. It’s a full 180 where we were about a week ago, so we have to lock ourselves in and fix it, otherwise it will be a (bad) all-star break.”

Portland had had an emotional 127: 119 victory at the Los Angeles Lakers the night before. It was the Lakers’ first home game after Kobe Bryant’s death last Sunday.

Lillard had 48 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds against the Lakers and became the first league player since the 1983/84 season with at least 35 points, five rebounds and five assists in five direct games. During this time, he had 40 3-hand, also a premiere in the league.

Lillard is the incumbent Western Conference player of the week after scoring an average of 52.7 points last week, including a franchise record of 61 points on January 20 against the Golden State Warriors.

“In my opinion, he’s in the MVP conversation,” said Mitchell. “He understood where the team was in the playoff situation, obviously with injured boys, and he took it upon himself to go there and do it.” He is on the run. “

Likewise, the blazers that won seven out of ten.

“I think it just comes together. I think that’s the best way to describe it,” said Lillard. “We’re getting healthier and starting to find out what works for us.”

Carmelo Anthony returned to the trail blazer grid after missing the game in Los Angeles on Friday night. Anthony was a close friend of Bryant’s.

Mike Conley made his jazz debut since December 17th. Conley came off the bench when he came back from an excruciating thigh injury.

Conley started quickly. His 3-hand gave Jazz a lead of 32-21 and he ended the first quarter with 11 points. But Portland closed the gap at 34-33 and went into the second quarter after Nassir Little was immersed.

In the middle of the season, two successive baskets by Trevor Ariza gave the blazers a lead of 45:42. Lillard’s 3-hand led the blazer half in the lead with 63-53. Lillard led all goalscorers with 23 points during the break.

Utah ended at 68-65, but Lillard’s consecutive baskets kept jazz out. Little’s 3-pointer put the blazers ahead with 91-73 before the end of the third quarter.

Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each finished with 22 points for jazz.

TIP INS

Jazz: Utah scored only 19 points in the second quarter. … The Jazz is one of only two teams to earn an opposing player three times 50 points more this season.

Trail Blazers: Coach Terry Stotts said before the game that great Jusuf Nurkic, who is working his way back from a broken leg, was out of training last week due to a calf injury. … Lillard has eight games in a row with more than 30 points.

NO MORE WORDS

At that point, Stotts had said everything he could say about Lillard.

“Don’t ask me about lady. I lack all superlatives. Don’t ask me to explain it. Don’t ask me what I think. Write what you want because it’s fun to watch and he plays extraordinary basketball,” said Stotts.

NEXT

Jazz: host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday nights.

