advertisement

media_play

“Damphobic” QLD government plans to do the worst thing it can do: Credlin

Peta Credlin, Sky News presenter, says the “dam-phobic” Palaszczuk Labor government plans to do “the last” thing that should happen in the middle of one of the worst droughts the nation has seen in “generations”.

Ms. Credlin said the Palaszczuk government was planning to spend taxpayers’ money “turning a big dam into a small one” to appease her left-wing MP Jackie Trad.

advertisement

The Paradise Dam in Queensland has to be repaired considerably due to the damage caused by the devastating floods in 2013. However, the prime minister is considering alternative options to advance plans to resolve the issue.

“At the moment, there is an investigation committee for the dam that is investigating what repairs need to be done, how much they will cost, and how long they will take,” said Ms. Credlin.

“But instead of waiting for these experts to report, the Palasczuk government plans to correct the spillway.”

Ms. Credlin said the locals fear the Labor government will take this opportunity to take a pre-emptive strike to permanently reduce the dam’s capacity by up to 40 percent.

“This is insane on a dry continent like ours”.

Picture: News Corp Australia

advertisement