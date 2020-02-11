advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has settled in so well at Manchester United that teammate Diogo Dalot believes it has been there for two years.

Fernandes made his 0-0 draw against Wolves for United on February 1 after moving from Sporting CP to Premier League club in January.

Dalot said his Portuguese compatriot had settled in well with United in Spain in the off-season.

“Perfect. I mean it’s like he’s been here for two years,” said the full-back of the club’s website.

“He gets on very well with the boys, it is very good to have him here, it is very good for me, very good for the team, he is a fantastic player and a fantastic person.

“So it’s another job to help the team.”

United has had a tough season and is eighth in the Premier League table, but remains alive in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Dalot hopes that United – who will be visiting Chelsea on February 17 – can make it into the top four this season and win silver.

“That’s why we’re here. You always fight for trophies and games to win,” he said.

“We want to win these competitions with everything we have and the fight for the top four spots in the Premier League because that’s what we want as a player.”

“I think we have everything to do that.”

