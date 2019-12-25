advertisement

BATON ROUGE, La. (Chad Sabadie, WVLA) – He first left the house to play football at LSU, now he is a star in the NFL, but a Dallas Cowboys star returned to his hometown in Louisiana to spend Christmas with his mother.

His visit also came with a huge holiday surprise for his mother.

The surprise was set up the day before Christmas. A dream house for mother, the constant in his life from the first day.

“I was completely taken by surprise,” said Loyetta Collins. “My standards. I’m really overwhelmed. This was a really great Christmas week for me. And I don’t know, I’m just in the Christmas spirit. I mean, just exaggerating. They say mama, you say and I say, you know, every day is a day of Thanksgiving. I am not waiting for a holiday to celebrate. Because God is good every day. “

From his days at Redemptorist High to the lead role at LSU, La’el Collins is now a veteran of the Dallas Cowboys, and he will always take care of himself in a stir, especially the constant in his life from day one.

“This is a special moment man. I’m just lost for words, man, “Lael said. “Just a special moment, and I’m so happy. Just blessed to be able to do this for my family.”

During this time of giving back, this was the perfect memory to create for the rest of their lives.

“And I am truly blessed, and I am grateful to God for allowing this to happen,” said Loyetta, “I did not tell God my will, but your will to be done in this situation. You know, he left. “

“This was always the dream. It was always a dream, and for that to happen, nothing can even be compared. Nothing can even be compared, “La’el explained.

Loyetta was asked how they were going to celebrate and she said she wasn’t really sure.

“I’m still here. I have to come back to earth and then take it from there. I really don’t know for sure,” she said. “Thank you very much. Merry Christmas everyone! “

