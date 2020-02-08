advertisement

Among the many red carpet events that led to the Oscars this Sunday, one of the most notable fashion events in Los Angeles this week was the opening of The Webster.

The Miami-based luxury concept store is located in the Beverly Center. And to celebrate, the party was hosted last night by Dakota Fanning and Arianne Phillips, one of the best-known costume designers in the entertainment industry, and this year’s Oscar nomination for their work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

The new location of the Webster, designed by Sir David Adjaye OBE, shone in the pink tint typical of the boutique. Fanning posed against it and easily adopted the classic fit for her co-hosting tasks. She wore jumpsuits with a tailored tuxedo neckline and minimal accessory with a hint of gold. She rounded off the ensemble with matching black pumps by Alexander Wang, which had a crystal-decorated edge. The Rie Satin Crystal Pump costs about $ 650.

Alexander Wang’s Rie Satin Crystal Pump.

Other notable participants in The Webster’s party were Demi Moore along with her daughters Rumor and Scout. Moore and his daughter Scout opted for playful prints, while Rumor created an impressive look in head-to-foot cobalt.

Dami Moore and her daughters Rumor and Scout Willis.

Laure Heriard-Dubreuil, founder and creative director of The Webster, was also there to greet the many famous fans of the boutique on the West Coast, including Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, celebrity stylist Monica Rose and actress Busy Philipps.

Stylist Monica Rose and The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil

The Webster’s curated retail experience is part of what makes it a favorite for celebrities and fashion lovers. The selection includes some of the world’s most vibrant international designer names, including Balenciaga, The Row, Nodaleto, Wandler, and more.

Busy Phillipps

