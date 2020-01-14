advertisement

A three-way struggle

The trilogy continues as the top ranking between the two-time top-seeded Sinitz, defending champion Al Atiyah and 13-time winner Peterhansel. Sainz had to make his way onto the stage and was quickly caught by Al Atihah and Peterhansel.

“We were all on stage together with Nasser (Al Attia), Stephanie (Peterhansel), Yazidi (Al Raji) and Bernhard (Ten Brink). To be honest, we didn’t miss out. Nasser was paving the way, and I didn’t want to pass him when we caught him, ”says the 2010 and 2018 champion Saines.

External road load

Al Attiyah now has four days to try and jump on Sainz, and Peterhansel is only 13 minutes away, as the battle between the three heavyweights that already have 18 Dukar winners is over. at the end of his business.

“The last part was very difficult with all the reservoirs. I was paving the way and everyone was getting closer. The last 50km was a really great fight. We did a good job and I’m very happy. t is easy without bicycles, really difficult, everything is new without strings, but we did a good job and Mathews (Baumel, co-driver) sailed well, “said Al Atiyah, who won in 2011, 2015 and 2019. :

Difficult navigation

Peterhansel, which won the Dakar record 13 times (seven cars, six bikes), hopes to stay in the top four.

“We all drove together for the last 70 km. At first it was Carlos (Sintz) paving the way until he got stuck. Then Nasser (Al Attica) crashed into the dome and after that I paved the way for more than 200 sailings so difficult that we all slowed down, “the Frenchman said.

Dedicated to Goncalves

Serradador dedicated his stage victory to Gonzalez.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to Paulo, as I am a former cyclist. It’s not easy to push after a day like that, and my pilot Fabien was there too. But there are two fighters in the car, and I’m very pleased with this result, “said Serrador, an amateur who runs the SRT.

