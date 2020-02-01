advertisement

Bengaluru, January 14 Spain’s Formula-1 double champion Fernando Alonso recorded his best performance at Dakar-2012, finishing in the eighth round of the tournament, beating Frenchman Matthias Serrador, even as Carlos Saines heads.

Serradori finished 4min 4sec ahead of Toyota’s Alonso, third-place Argentine mini-driver Orlando Terranova at 6:19.

advertisement

Defending champion Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah al-Attiyah finished in 11th place, but the Qataris managed to close out the lead for Saines, who finished 15th.

Suns’ overall lead over Al Attica is now 6:40 and he is 13:09 ahead of 13-year-old champion Stefan Peterhansel.

Dakar Rally 2020: Sains wins 7th round and continues to lead Al Atih

The 8th round came after the death of Portuguese cyclist Paulo Gonzalez on Sunday (January 12).

Dakar Rally tragedy dies when Portuguese cyclist Paolo Goncale dies

Stage motorcycles and quadrangles, a 477-kilometer loop that includes straight sections with several tomb chains, were lifted to test their handling skills.

A four-time Top 10 finisher, Alonso, who failed to stage the podium, immediately praised his colleague Mark Coma, who was a five-time Daracar motorcycle champion.

“Unfortunately we had one punch and we lost a little momentum there. But otherwise the stage was almost perfect, and Mark (Coma) was incredible, “the F1 double champion said.

The second place saw him consolidate his 13th place in the overall tournament rankings, more than 3 hours 10 minutes from the pace set by Sanes.

In the 9th round on Tuesday (January 14th), the khachkars travel to the eastern city of Harad, Saudi Arabia. It is necessary to travel 891 km to the monster’s distance, including a special stage 415 km.

The Dakar Gathering of 2020 ends on Friday (January 17th) in Al Qaddiya.

A three-way struggle

The trilateral battle continues between the two-time winner of the Summit Leadership Tournament, defending champion Al Atiha and 13-time winner Peterhansel. Sainz had to make his way onto the stage and was quickly caught by Al Atihah and Peterhansel.

“We were all on stage together with Nasser (Al Attia), Stephanie (Peterhansel), Yazidi (Al Raji) and Bernhard (Ten Brink) in the fifth set. To be honest, we didn’t miss out. paving the way, and I didn’t want to pass him when we caught him, ”said Saines, the 2010 and 2018 champion.

External road load

Toyota-led Al Attiyah is now four days away from trying and jumping on Sainz, while Peterhansel is just 13 minutes away, as the big battle between the three off-roaders who already have 18- their victory in Dakar ends between them. business end

“The last part was very difficult with all the reservoirs. I was opening all the roads and everyone was approaching. The last 50km was a really great fight. We did a good job and I’m very happy. t is easy without bicycles, really difficult, everything is new without strings, but we did a good job and Mathews (Baumel, co-driver) sailed well, “said Al Attia, who won in 2011, 2015 and 2019. :

Difficult navigation

Sainz Mini teammate Peter Peterhansel, who beat Dakar a record 13 times (seven in cars, six in bicycles), hopes to reach the leading box in the next four days.

“We all drove together for the last 70 km. Initially, it was Carlos (Sintz) who opened the road until he got stuck. Then Nasser (Al Attica) plunged into the rivers, and after that I paved the way for more than 200. The navigation was so complicated that we all slowed down, “the Frenchman said.

Dedicated to Goncalves

Surprise winner Serradori attributed his victory to Gonzalez.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to Paulo, as I am a former cyclist. It’s not easy to get motivated after such a day, and my pilot Fabien was there too. But there are two fighters there. car and I’m very happy with this result, ”says Sirador, an amateur who runs SRT.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement