The team’s riders ran carefully to avoid mistakes that would result in a long rally. Sebastian Buhler was 31st and CS Santosh was 39th.

Goncalves ran its trademark style, starting cautiously, and then gaining momentum in the second half. Sebastian Buhler had to make a little extra run to get to the checkpoint, while Santosh had his first taste of the Saudi sand, with a few minor accidents, but overall a good turnaround, given some series from his starting position.

However, not all of the plans for the team came to fruition, as Joakim Rodriguez suffered an unfortunate mechanical problem on his bike that made him lose the stage. He will try to restart on Monday.

As a rule, he will now be considered to contest the overall result, but remains at the competition stage for the results. The stage passed the rally from J Eda to Al Vayk 752km, which included a special round of 319km and provided an overview of what makes this rally in rapid succession: navigation, fast and fast discharged pistons, dunes, trials and stones – a phase that really deserves the opening round of Dakar 2020.

Phase 2 will start at Al Waji and move to Neom, continuing along the Red Sea to make a 367km special section on the watch.

Goncalves said: “It was a really exciting start to Dakar 2020. A tremendous 320km and a mix of everything from rocky tracks to trails to sand dunes. “Navigation was also very difficult, so I decided to swim cautiously. A start to avoid navigation mistakes and accidents. I’m happy with my start here because I’m feeling good. »:

Reigning champion Toby Price won the first round at Redhill’s KTM in 03h 19m 33s. Ricky Brabeck of Monster Energy Honda Team (+ 02m 05s) was second, while RedBull KTM Racing (+ 02m 40s) was third.

Buhler said: “It was a good stage for me. I felt comfortable riding a new bike and felt good about my riding. It was a fast phase with a lot of rocky segments, but it’s really the first day of a long rally, so I think it’s going to continue like this. “

