The team riders cautiously ran to avoid mistakes that would result in a long rally. Sebastian Buhler was 31st and CS Santosh was 39th.

Goncalves ran its trademark style, starting cautiously, and then gaining momentum in the second half. Sebastian Buhler had to do a little extra running to get to the road, while Santosh had his first taste of the Saudis with a few minor accidents, but overall he did well, climbing some ranks from the starting point.

However, the plan for the team was not complete as Joakim Rodriguez suffered an unfortunate mechanical problem on his bike that caused him to lose the stage. He will try to restart on Monday.

As a rule, he will now be considered to contest the overall result, but remains at the competition stage for the results. The stage passed the rally from J Eda to Al Vayk 752km, which included a 319km special round and provided an overview of what makes this rally in rapid succession: navigation, fast and fast discharge, reservoirs. , Trials and Stones – a phase that really deserves the opening round of Dakar 2020.

Phase 2 will start at Al Waji and move to Neom, continuing along the Red Sea to make a 367km special section on the watch.

Goncalves said: “It was a really exciting start to Dakar 2020. A huge 320km and a mix of everything from rocky tracks to trails to sand dunes. “Navigation was also very difficult, so I decided to swim carefully. A start to avoid navigation mistakes and accidents. I’m happy with my start here because I’m feeling good. »:

Reigning champion Toby Price won the first round at Redhill’s KTM race at 03h 19m 33s. Ricky Brabeck of Monster Energy Honda Team (+ 02m 05s) was second, while RedBull KTM Racing (+ 02m 40s) Mathias Walker was third.

Buhler said: “It was a good stage for me. I felt comfortable riding a new bike and felt good about my riding. It was a fast phase with a lot of rocky segments, but it’s really the first day of a long rally, so I think it’s going to continue like this. “

