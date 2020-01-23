advertisement

Terrible trio

During a 12-day rally for the first time in the Middle East, Sainz slowed down all roads by Al Attica in his Toyota Hilix, as well as his MINI teammate Stefan Peterhansel, who last made the chair.

To keep the two challenges safe, the Spanish champion had to call on all his off-road experience and experience. The trio currently has a total of 19 victories over Dakar.

advertisement

Great race

“It was a great race. We had a lot of fun and enjoyed ourselves. The bout with Carlos (Sinitz) and Stephanie (Peterhansel) was pretty tough.

In front of the race were three drivers who were all there to win. He did well for both Carlos and Stephanie, as we were all involved in a great race, ”said Al Attia, who had previously defeated Dakar in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Off-road odyssey

More than 7,500 kilometers of foreign odyssey competitors have been pushed to a perfect 12-round terrain.

Spain’s Sanes and his compatriot Lucas Cruz made their MINI entanglement polar from the third round and stayed on top of the overall rankings until Kiddia.

Not so happy

After the 9th round, Al Attica narrowed the gap to the Sinitz in just 24 seconds, but the navigational error in the 10th round paid off their hopes, and he confessed it quite sincerely.

“I’m quite happy, we did a good job of finishing second, though we wanted to win,” Al Atihi concluded.

advertisement