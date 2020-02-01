advertisement

The whole class

MINI’s driver, Saines, was in his 12-day rally for the first time in the Middle East.

Having won four rounds during the marathon, Sainz and passenger Lucas Cruz entered the final day of competition with a 10-minute buffer advantage over Al Atia and Peterhansel.

Al Attiyah fight back

Although he did not miss the victory, Al Attica took his sixth chair in the last seven, beating Peterhansel in the lead. During the second half of the rally, an extreme navigation mistake cost defending champions Al Attica and French coach Matthias Baumel. Although the triple champion made mistakes, he promised to come back strong next year.

“I am very happy we did a good job of finishing second, although we wanted to win. We made two or three mistakes along the way and had a great deal of punctuation, but I’m very happy. I’m ready for the ‘I’m competing here. Next year I’ll be back to win. I just needed a little more success, ”said the Toyota driver.

Peterhansel Third:

Peterhansel, who won the Dakar record 13 times – seven times on four wheels and six on two – earned everything and should be content for third place, which was his 17th career career.

Behind Peterhansel, local driver Yazid Al Raji took his best Dakar to fourth in his Overdrive Toyota, while Al Attiyah’s Toyota Gazoo Racing partner Inil de Villiers finished fifth in South Africa.

Alonso 13th

The surprise set was Formula-1 double-champion Fernando Alonso, who reached the final 3min, 25 seconds slower than Al Attyasi, well, the fourth fastest day to finish 13th overall.

The Spaniard also made his debut as a compatriot, with compatriot Marc Coma sitting next to him, despite some early delays and rolling into the reservoirs in the second half of the rally.

