Good day

“The day was good. We finished the stage and have a great day today. We finished second. We had a flat tire, but it was a big rock, you know. ” escort:

“It was a good day, and overall we are in second place.

“Tomorrow, I hope it will be a good day, as I will be following Carlos and we will be able to have a good time. Navigation was difficult, not easy, but we were really careful and we were quite happy. We just have to finish this week, and next week we can make a decision, as there are a lot of dunes, “Al Atiyah added.

Sainz is the leader

Saines arrived in 3 hours around the 489km road around 489km from the future megalopolis of Neom, in the north of the kingdom, near the Jordan border. Aside from compatriot co-rapporteur Lucas Cruz, who was reading the Seinz Road book for the Seekers in 2010 and 2018 victories – El Matador took the third round in his Mini Buggy.

“The landscape was fantastic, even if we didn’t have time to stop and enjoy it properly,” said Saines.

Keep pace

Not only did Mini’s Terranova lose the lead in the overall tournament standings, it finished 12:52 behind the winner, and De Villiers lost 16:21 to his Toyota pace.

The third fastest car on stage 3 was owned by Polish driver Cuba Przigonski, who had been behind him for a few tough days to accelerate. Meanwhile, 13-year-old French champion Stefan Peterhansel also retained his place in the top ten.

Alonso is positive

The surprise package of the day was Alonso. Despite losing more than two hours on the wheel and restoring suspension to the stage, Alonso and passenger Mark Coom stopped by, finishing fourth fast.

Alonso was just six minutes behind the stage winner, Saine, and the Formula One double champion later described his day as “very positive”.

