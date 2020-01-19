advertisement

Good day

“The day was good. We finished the stage and today was a great day. We finished second. We had a flat tire, but it was a big rock, you know. ” escort:

“It was a good day, and overall we are in second place.

“Tomorrow, I hope it’s going to be a good day, because I’ll start after Carlos, and we’ll be able to have a good time. Navigation was difficult, not easy, but we were really careful and we were quite happy. We just have to finish this week, and next week we can make a decision because there are a lot of dunes out there, ”Al Attia added.

Sainz is the leader

Saines arrived in a 3 hour 48.01 second 489km roundabout on the way to the future megalopolis of Neom, in the north of the kingdom, near the Jordan border. Aside from compatriot co-rapporteur Lucas Cruz, who read Sane’s Road Book for Secrets in 2010 and 2018 victories – El Matador took the third round in his mini entourage.

“The landscape was fantastic, even if we didn’t have time to stop and enjoy it properly,” said Saines.

Keep pace

Mini’s Terranova not only lost the lead in the overall tournament standings, but finished 12:52 behind the winner, and De Villiers was 16:21 at his Toyota pace.

The third fastest car on stage 3 was owned by Polish driver Cuba Przigonski, who had a few rough days behind him to accelerate. Meanwhile, 13-time French champion Stefan Peterhansel also retained his place in the top ten.

Alonso is positive

The surprise package of the day was Alonso. Despite losing more than two hours on the wheel and restoring suspension to the stage, Alonso and passenger Mark Coom stopped by, finishing fourth fast.

Alonso was only six minutes behind the stage winner Saine, and the Formula-1 double champion later described his day as “very positive”.

