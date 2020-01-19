advertisement

Al Attiyah’s Return

Al Attia and his French navigator Matieu Baumel successfully sailed the fourth-round traps and returned strong from a three-minute penalty, finishing just 2 minutes 26 seconds behind Peterhansel.

“We did a great job, but it wasn’t easy. We tried to attack in the end, but it was difficult. I am happy because it seems that tomorrow they will be accompanied by reservoirs. We were careful. ” said the triple champion.

Mr. Dakar is the best outfit

At the same time, Peterhansel, known for its 13 victories in Mr. Dakar’s marathon rally, and his Portuguese navigator Paulo Fiuza threw their Mini into the rocks and sand, which made up the greater part of the 453k special, which was also nearby. to the temples of historic Nabata. Completion of the fourth round in the 4th 14min 34sec sections.

For a moment they made the wrong turn, which took away part of their lead, but they nevertheless came home to Alotia before his Toyota.

“During those first few days it feels good after all these difficulties, even though we had a flat tire and lost it once,” Pittenzel said.

Saynes is leading

General Leader Saines, who took the shocking step to win the third round, finished less than seven minutes from Peterhansel.

“The last 100km was as difficult as I had done in Dakar’s career. I have found so many rocks and so much difficult weather. routes: When such a round ends without major problems, it is a victory. “

Alonso is struggling

Meanwhile, Formula One world doubles champion Fernando Alonso failed to reproduce his remarkable move on stage 3, finishing 26 minutes from Peterhansel.

On Thursday (January 9th) it brings with it the fifth stage, and those who remain in Dakar port will be examined in the depths of the reservoirs. Huge reductions in the desert grass will be experienced by each competitor as they go through a special 353km-long phase between Al Ula and Mirror.

