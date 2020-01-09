advertisement

Al Attiyah’s Return

Al Attia and his French navigator Matieu Baumel successfully sailed the fourth-round traps and returned strong from a three-minute penalty, finishing just 2 minutes 26 seconds behind Peterhansel.

“We did a great job, but it wasn’t easy. We tried to attack in the end, but it was difficult. I am happy because tomorrow it looks like the reservoirs will go. We were careful. ” said the triple champion.

Mr. Dakar is the best outfit

At the same time, Peterhansel, known as Mr. Dakar, for his 13 marathon victories, and his Portuguese navigator Paulo Fiuza threw their Mini into the rocks and sand, which made up most of the 453k special, which was also close by. was in the temples of historic Nabata. , 4 hours to complete the fourth stage in 14min 34sec.

For a moment they made the wrong turn, which took away some of their lead, but they had still come home to his Toyota before Alotia.

“During those first few days it feels good after all these difficulties, even though we had a flat tire and lost it once,” Pitthansell said.

Saynes is leading

General Leader Saines, who took the shocking step to win the third round, finished less than seven minutes from Peterhansel.

“The last 100km was as difficult as I had done in Dakar’s career. I had so many rocks and it was so hard to find. routes: When such a round ends without major problems, it is a victory. “

Alonso is struggling

Meanwhile, Formula One world double champion Fernando Alonso failed to reproduce his remarkable move on stage 3, ending 26 minutes from Peterhansel.

The fifth stage brings with it Thursday (January 9th), and those who remain in Dakar port will be deepened in the reservoirs. Huge reductions in desert grass will be experienced by each competitor as they conduct a special 353km-long phase between Al Ula and Mirror.

