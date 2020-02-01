advertisement

Science, of course

After more than 4,500 kilometers of long-haul special stages, the 2010 and 2018 champion Saines looks well-prepared, adding the third crown of Dakar to his cat.

“It’s good to have the marathon stage behind us. It is always important. Yesterday we had to work on the car and everything went on. I’ll just go one day. I will leave the gaps and stay focused for tomorrow, ”said the 57-year-old.

advertisement

Al Attiyah hunting

Al Attiyah will go out to catch everyone in the final round of the Sanctuary in Dakar, but the Qatari acne driver will also be aware that third-placed Peterhansel is just 6 seconds behind him.

“Yesterday we paid dearly for our mistake. Now we will fight with Stephanie (Peterhansel) for the second place. It’s already great to do so far, there’s one phase and we’ll see how it goes, “the triple champion said.

Peterhansel closes the gap

Peterhansel closed the gap thanks to Al Attiyah’s victory in the 80th round of his striking career in Dakar, which saw him win 13 times in the most violent road race – seven times with six cars and six bicycles.

“In normal conditions it is very difficult to get minutes. On the other hand, navigational errors have led to major failures. We fought hard, pushed all day and gained some time, but that wasn’t enough. Now, if Carlos (Sanes) can bring it home, it will be great for the team, “said the MINI driver.

Alonso pushes back

Formula One world double champion Fernando Alonso, whose double-double in the 11th round could have cost him a top-ten finish, returned strong and finished eighth, finishing 56th overall.

“A wonderful day. We started at 113, and of course we found the mills very soft, but the car and Marc were mega. We finished the P8 today, ”wrote the Dakar debutant on Twitter.

advertisement