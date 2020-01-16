advertisement

Al Atihah’s cuts are about the size

After a terrifying performance in Round 9, which rivals nearly 900 kilometers on the road, crown champion Al Attica is now breathing down Caines’ neck.

“I’m very happy to have closed the gap with Carlos (Seinz). I think tomorrow and tomorrow will be very difficult for everyone. Tomorrow it is good that Peterhansel opens on Marathon Day. We’ll see about Carlos now, but it’s good that the three cars are so close together. It is possible for all of us to win Dakar, “said the triple champion.

advertisement

It’s not a happy day for Sanes

Seeing that his margin has been sharply shortened in just 24 seconds, Saines, who has been running the Dakar Rally 2020 for three days, hopes to catch on.

“In the first part we lost some time when we lost the way. We lost five minutes or something. After that I don’t know what happened … the walk came out of the tire and we had to stop. It wasn’t a good day for us, ”said Saines, who won Dakar in 2010 and 2018.

Mr. Dakar on the song

Nickname: “Mr. Dakar For his previous 13 victories at Dakar (seven in the car and six on the bike), Mini-driver Peterhansel traveled 3 hours 08min 31 seconds east of Wadi Al Dawasir to Haradh eastbound, which included a 415km special round, when they saw the race leaders. under heavy pressure, which, however, calmed the Frenchman down.

“It was, again, a full-blown attack. We tried to attack completely from the beginning, but never opened the gas. After all, it’s a bit the same as it was from the start of the race. In the morning the tracks were really rough and slippery, a bit like Morocco, and after they started to really fast. We have made no mistakes in our navigation. We will try to put pressure on the leader, “the Dakar legend said.

Alonso in the mixture

Matteo Serrador, who finished first and second in the previous round, and Formula-1 world doubles champion Fernando Alonso, both had a harder day.

Serradori, the first on its Century buggy route, surrendered nearly half an hour compared to Peterhansel and fell from two Toyotas in Gainille de Villiers and Bernhard’s Ten Brinks fighting in the sixth overall, and Alonso 13 minutes slower. than Peterhansel. , which was still enough for the Spaniard to rank 10th.

advertisement